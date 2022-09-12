Orange and Blue News caught up with Duley via Twitter message to get the lowdown on his offer and update his recruitment.

Illinois extended a scholarship offer to in-state punter Declan Duley from El Paso - Gridley (Ill.), one of highest ranked punters nationally in the class of 2023.

Kohl's Kicking, one of the top kicking and punting training organizations in the nation, ranks Duley the No. 12 punter in the class of 2023.



The offer from the Illini comes on the heels of an official visit over the weekend to watch the Illini take on Virginia.

"The visit was amazing," Duley said. "Before the game my family and I met with coach Bielema which then he explained what he was offering. We did a lot. Ate breakfast with coaches, watched the game, had a photoshoot, and much more."

Illinois is looking to shore up the kicking game with the 2023 recruiting class. The Illini have a commitment from highly-ranked place kicker David Olano from Naperville (Ill.) North.

Duley calls the offer from Illinois a "very special opportunity", especially coming from his home state school.

He's still letting the recruiting process run its course and is getting other Power 5 looks.

"I have a full scholarship offer from Troy University," he said. "I’m also talking to Kansas, Miami, Michigan State, and Army."