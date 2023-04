Recruiting is blowing up for fast-rising 2024 prospect Mikey Lewis.

The offers are flying out for the 6-foot-3 point guard from Denver prep school Accelerated Prep after a big performance at the first Nike EYBL session in Atlanta over the weekend.

Illinois is one of five new offers for Lewis, who plays for Oakland Soldiers. He breaks down his new Big Ten offer and talks recruiting in this update from Orange and Blue News.