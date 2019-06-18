Saturday was the first day DI coaches were able to contact the class of 2021. The Fighting Illini coaches are putting in work and extending new offers in the class.

One of the new offers is to four-star wing Kendall Brown from Cottage Grove (Minn.) East Ridge in the Minneapolis area.

"I'm extremely honored and blessed to get an offer from Illinois,” Brown said. “Coach Chin Coleman was the coach who offered me. I'm very intrigued to learn more about Illinois.”