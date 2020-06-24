OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois offers 2020 in-state center Brandon Lieb

Now back in the class of 2020, the 7-foot Lieb picked up an offer from the home-state school Illinois and he's nearing a decision.

Deerfield (Ill.) center Brandon Lieb had his mind made up to go to prep school and reclassify to the class of 2021. Then his phone started ringing this spring and high major offers came in.

"I had a great high school season," Lieb said. "Just my improvement from junior to senior year. A lot of coaches see a 7-foot big guy who can step out and shoot. That's really intriguing for a lot of schools. I can stretch the floor. My shooting, my mobility. I'm still thin. I need to put some weight on and some strength. That will factor into my decision where I can do that best."

With the coronavirus pandemic interfering with those plans, Lieb said coaches took a look at his high school film and many liked what they saw.

He was set to play AAU basketball this spring and summer, hoping to get more exposure and build on his offer list.

"At the end of the season I didn't have many options, so I was going to go prep and go for 2021," Lieb said. "Then all within a month or so, all these schools came in late in the process interested in me as a 2020 and maybe a redshirt."

Illinois came in with an offer on Tuesday, and now Lieb is all-in on attending college this fall.

At the end of his senior season, Lieb only had an offer from SIU-Edwardsville. Since then, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Utah offered.

The Illinois staff has seen Lieb play multiple times, unlike most of the other schools that are recruiting him. He was in Champaign for two camps last summer, and assistant Orlando Antigua saw him play live this past season. Both Antigua and Chin Coleman are heavily involved in the recruitment.

"Coach Orlando was at a game earlier this year against Rolling Medows when we played against Max Christie, so he's seen me play," Lieb said. "Our high school went to the Illinois team camp in June. we played nine games at State Farm Center. The coaches had heard of me and seen me play, and I was back a week later for the NCAA Camp. As far as them seeing me."

Lieb said he had a Zoom conference with Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon, and he has one set up with Illinois and the entire staff on Wednesday evening, including head coach Brad Underwood.

The Illini were aware of Lieb and had him on their recruiting board, but didn't show serious interest until this week.

"Coach Coleman reached out and said they were interested," Lieb said. "They had seen a bunch of film on me and had seen me play, and they really liked what they saw. He gave me a call (Tuesday) night. We had a great talk and he offered me a scholarship."

He grew up watching Illinois, Lieb said, so the offer was a big one for him. He's not ready to call Illinois his leader, but the vibes are pretty strong and the Illini should be considered the favorite at this point.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity they're giving me," Lieb said. "It's the in-state school. It's the school I've been following for years and I've had relatives go there. It's definitely high on my list. So far, I've really liked everything they've had to offer.

"It was surreal to me at first. It was a school that I've always loved watching on TV on the Big Ten Network and picturing myself out there one day. It's really cool to me that I have that opportunity."

With Big Ten freshman of the year Kofi Cockburn currently declared for the NBA Draft, Illinois is looking for a big man to develop. Whether Cockburn stays or goes won't impact Lieb's decision, he said.

"We were able to watch their practice and see how they use their big guys and how they develop them," Lieb said. "It's really encouraging. If I was on the team with Kofi I would be able to learn so much from him and Giorgi (Bezhanishvili). They would be able to take me in. A redshirt is an option, but that's really a decision that would happen anytime soon.

With several high major schools to choose from, Lieb is ready to mull things over and make his college choice soon.

"There's somewhat of a sense of urgency," he said. "Players are starting to report in the past couple of days.. I don't see myself waiting maybe a week, or two at the latest. I'm doing my best to learn what I can on Zooms and phone calls, so I can make a well-informed decision. "



