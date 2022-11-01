Illinois No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings
Illinois is ranked No. 16 in the initial College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, it was announced Tuesday night on ESPN. It is the first time since the CFP rankings began in 2014 that Illinois has been in the top 25.
The 13-person CFP selection committee ranks the teams based on the members' evaluation of the teams' performance on the field, using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.
Following a 26-9 win at Nebraska, Illinois is in the AP Poll's top 15 – coming in at No. 14 – for the third season in the last 30 years. The Illini also appeared in the top 15 during the 2001 season, which ended at the Sugar Bowl, and the 2007 season, which ended at the Rose Bowl.
Illinois is one of four Big Ten teams to crack the initial CFP rankings, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Michigan, and No. 15 Penn State. The Illini face the Wolverines head to head in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 12.
No. 14/16 Illinois is back home at Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host Michigan State at 2:30 p.m.
About the College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game.
This season's Playoff Semifinals will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Los Angeles region will host the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium.
