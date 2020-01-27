Illinois making four-star big man Micawber Etienne a priority
Illinois coach Brad Underwood recently made a trip east to watch center Micawber Etienne from Suffield Academy (Conn.). The Illini are making Etienne a top priority in the class of 2021. Orange and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news