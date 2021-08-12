Illinois making DE Brian Allen Jr. a priority
Defensive line is a need position for Illinois in the class of 2022, and one of its top targets is Brian Allen Jr., a Chicago native who plays at a prep school Connecticut. Orange and Blue News cau...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news