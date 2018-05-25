Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-25 17:01:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois latest offer for TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere

Jonah Puls
Recruiting contributor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Fort Worth (Texas) Southwest tight end Nnamdi Adim-Madumere already has an offer list in the double-digits, and Illinois is the latest school to join that group.

The Illini extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 218-pound three-star prospect earlier this week.

“I’m just really happy that they offered, because it shows they believe in my abilities and are really interested in me,” Adim-Madumere said. “They are definitely going to be a school that I consider moving forward.”

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}