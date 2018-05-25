Fort Worth (Texas) Southwest tight end Nnamdi Adim-Madumere already has an offer list in the double-digits, and Illinois is the latest school to join that group.

The Illini extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 218-pound three-star prospect earlier this week.

“I’m just really happy that they offered, because it shows they believe in my abilities and are really interested in me,” Adim-Madumere said. “They are definitely going to be a school that I consider moving forward.”