Illinois latest offer for TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere
Fort Worth (Texas) Southwest tight end Nnamdi Adim-Madumere already has an offer list in the double-digits, and Illinois is the latest school to join that group.
The Illini extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 218-pound three-star prospect earlier this week.
“I’m just really happy that they offered, because it shows they believe in my abilities and are really interested in me,” Adim-Madumere said. “They are definitely going to be a school that I consider moving forward.”
