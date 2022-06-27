Commit: Illinois lands wide receiver TJ Lott

Orange and Blue News spoke to Lott shortly after his commitment to get the lowdown on his pledge to the Fighting Illini.

Illinois picked up commitment from Monday from Florida athlete Teremun Lott from Inlet Grove High School in the Miami area.

Lott committed to Illinois following an official visit over the weekend. He was leaning towards Illinois, his only Power 5 offer, and the trip to Champaign sealed the deal.

"When I went up there, they treated me like family," Lott said. "They have 'family' written everywhere. That's a big part of Illinois. A lot of people say it, but when you feel it it's different. It feels good to have my mind made up. I have a new home."

Illinois recruited Lott to play wide receiver, and he could also be involved in the return game. He's a speedy athlete who also runs track at Inlet Grove.

During his visit, Lott got to hang out with the current wideouts, and he hit it off with them right away.

"I met some of the players and they opened me with open arms, including the coaching staff," he said. "I just had a great time, great vibe up there"

Lott has excellent speed, which is evident from watching his film from his junior season at Inlet Grove. He's a homerun threat in the passing game, and averaged over 16 yards per reception.

"They told me I can play inside out outside receiver," Lott said. "Coach Lunney, the offensive coordinator, showed me some of the plays I'll be running to help the team and showcase my speed. I feel like I can play a big role at Illinois."

Before Illinois offered back in May, Lott's offers included Akron, Toledo, Rhode Island, Bowling Green, Alabama State.

Illini wide receivers coach George McDonald was his recruiter, and Lott spent some time on his visit getting to know McDonald better.

"When he first recruited me, it was a blessing for him to give me to give me my first Power 5 offer," Lott said. "He's a nice guy overall, and just good to be around."