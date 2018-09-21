The third recruit to arrive on his official visit Friday morning was 2018 Illinois Mr. Basketball and Belleville West star EJ Liddell. Liddell is taking his final official visit to Champaign this weekend after visiting Ohio State and Missouri previously.

The 6-foot-7 forward is the No. 43 player in the class of 2019 and would be a huge addition for any of the three programs. Liddell joins Terrence Shannon and Oscar Tshiebwe in what has become one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent Illinois basketball history.