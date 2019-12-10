News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 18:49:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illinois hosts No. 5 Michigan in need of a signature win

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews
Columnist

CHAMPAIGN – The Illini had just about everything needed on that trip to No. 3 Maryland. There was a focus. Illinois also carried an attention to detail and the grit an experienced team needed whe...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}