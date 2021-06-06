Illinois hosts four-star center Shawn Phillips
Illinois hosted Rivals150 big man Shawn Phillips for an unofficial visit on Thursday. The 6-foot-10 center from Ypsi Prep in Michigan spoke to Orange and Blue News about his trip to Champaign and h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news