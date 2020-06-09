News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 14:30:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois holds Zoom conference with No. 6 ranked Jaden Hardy

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood is aiming high in the class of 2021. One top prospect the Illini recently reached out to is five-star shooting guard Jaden Hardy from Henderson (NV) Coronado. Hardy, t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}