Illinois holds virtual visit with newly offered WR Eian Pugh
The Illinois coaching staff held a virtual visit on Thursday night with Cincinnati commit Eian Pugh, a three-star wide receiver from Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick. Pugh details how the visit went and wha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news