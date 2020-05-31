 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois holds video-conference with five-star Kendall Brown
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-31 21:45:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illinois holds video-conference with five-star Kendall Brown

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

With campus visits on hold, Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff recently held a Zoom conference with five-star small forward Kendall Brown, the No. 13 prospect in the class of 2021. Orange ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}