OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois has Zoom call with three-star athlete Jordan Anderson

On Thursday, the Illini staff held a joint Zoom call with Anderson and two other instate players. Orange and Blue News caught up with Anderson to see how it went.

Illinois just offered three-star athlete Jordan Anderson earlier this month, and he's quickly became on of its biggest instate recruiting targets in the class of 2022.

Illinois is definitely prioritizing in-state talent, and Anderson is high on their board after the offer earlier this month.

The Zoom call on Thursday included Anderson, Oswego East linebacker Jared Badie, and Fenwick wide receiver Eian Pugh, a Cincinnati commit. According to Anderson, Illinois coach Bret Bielema is selling them on playing together at the state's flagship school.

"He talked to us for about 30 minutes about how he would like to use all three together," Anderson said "Jared being an edge rusher, Eian a receiver, and me being a big down-hill running back and H-back. We could get the train rolling if we went there."

Anderson plays running back at JCA, and at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds he a bruising runner with excellent speed. As a two-way player also lines up at defensive end on passing downs.

He's putting together some impressive film during the belated spring season, and is looking to top the 1,000 yard mark for the second consecutive season.

So far, Power 5 schools are missing the boat, which gives Illinois an edge, and Anderson thinks highly of the program.

"Illinois is definitely high on my list," Anderson said. "Since its the hometown school that means something, and its in a Power 5 conference. It would mean something to play with people who I know."

The Illini have a big group of official visitors coming to the campus after the NCAA dead period ends. Anderson is expected in the weekend of June 4th, as are Badie and Pugh.

Others showing the strongest interest in Anderson are Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green. Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Mizzou are taking a close look.

Anderson isn't in a big hurry to commit. He wants to take the process slow make sure his decision sticks.

"I'm looking for a school with coaches that I have a good relationship with," he said. "At the same time, I'm not looking to transfer or decommit. I want to make sure it's the right school to go to and then go from there."

Joliet Catholic closes out its season on Friday night with a home game against Marmion. The Hilltoppers are looking to finish the season with an unblemished 6-0 record.