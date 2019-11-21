Henricksen loves Long Island point guard Andre Curbelo , who committed to the Illini earlier this month, and he sees a tandem that will flourish together. It’s the kind of guard combo who can take over with the expected departure of Dosunmu to professional ball. A splashy commitment like the one from Miller will also draw attention to recruits in the younger classes and remind them Illinois is also a coveted destination.

“It’s all momentum,’’ said Chicago-based recruiting analyst Joe Henricksen. “It creates such positive energy and vibe surrounding the Illini program, which is a program lacking that over the last few years without an NCAA appearance and with some instate recruiting misses. It just bubbled over. It created a dialogue and conversation that Illinois basketball needed to change.

Forget the lean years, losing 20-something games and the dry spell when it comes to the no-shows in the bracket during those Selection Sunday for much of the past decade. There’s something building with the Illini with Miller’s commitment at the Jordan Store on Michigan Avenue, just like the one two years ago by Illini star Ayo Dosunmu.

When the Peoria native announced his plans to join Illinois basketball next season, not only did he immediately form a two-guard combo with fellow commit Andre Curbelo, but he also reminded younger kids the Illini are something special.

CHICAGO – Recruiting juice is all about momentum, and the Illini are building some mojo with the commitment of Chicago Morgan Park four-star senior guard Adam Miller .

In the short term, a Miller-Curbelo pairing will create a well-rounded back court with a top-notch distributor in Curbelo with an elite scorer in Miller.

“I’ve seen (Curbelo) less than the instate kids,’’ Henricksen said. “I’m a huge fan. He’s a consummate point guard who does everything a coach loves. He’s one of those guys who makes a team better by making everyone around him better. That lone weakness he has is his perimeter jumper.’’

With some work and college level coaching, shooting shouldn’t be a problem for Curbelo. It’s never a problem with Miller.

“I think Curbelo is a kid who will make Adam Miller better because they can play off each other,’’ Henricksen said. “If Curbelo isn’t there, Miller might be forced to have the ball in his hands more as a lead guard by necessity. Miller can play on the ball, but he’s better off the ball. He’s a combo guard. I just like that tandem together. Miller is a high-level shooter who will be a better shooter in college as his shot selection improves.’’

The commitments from these two guards will soften the blow as players come and go to professional ball. For the long term, it’s also another reason why Illinois shouldn’t be overlooked.

“It’s a big get for them,’’ said Scott Burgess, a basketball analyst for Prep Hoops Illinois. “Any time you can land a top prospect from the state of Illinois from a premier travel team program and an elite high school, it’s huge. It’s a marquee name that players across the state will know, and he’s a nationally ranked prospect. He’s a big deal for the program. The younger kids all know who he is, just like Ayo. (Miller’s commitment) could play a factor down the road.’’

The Illini have some work to do in the state in the class of 2021, considering three of the top five have already committed. Of course, it’s a long wait for those kids to sign, so things can change. But Illinois also has a chance to post a strong season this winter and get some work done inside the state (and elsewhere).

“In general, any time you land a high-profile player from the Chicago Public League, kids will take notice, whether that’s in the class of 2021, 22 or 23,’’ Burgess said. “It might not necessarily pay off next year. But when you can get a player like that, it’s big’’

It’s just that three key names are already off the board. Hybrid forward Bryce Hopkins of Oak Park Fenwick pledged to Louisville. Scoring guard Ahamad Bynum of Simeon continued the trail of public leaguers headed to DePaul, and suburban forward Chris Hodges of Schaumburg announced for Wisconsin.

Max Christie is considered the state’s top prospect among high school juniors, and Burgess is one of the recruiting analysts who feels Christie may likely head out of state to play college ball. Oak Park’s Isaiah Barnes has an offer from the Illini, Burgess said, and he’s a promising prospect with a high ceiling. Louis Lesmond and Anthony Sayles from Niles Notre Dame are also on everyone’s radar, even though Sayles must decide if he wants to play college basketball or football.

Naperville Neuqua Valley shooter John Poulakidas made an official visit during a “junior day’’ with the Illini with others in his instate class, Burgess said. So did Grant Newell, a developing face-up shooter with size from Chicago Whitney Young.

Chicagoland is an open market when it comes to prep players. The top programs in the country recruit there, and it’s easier for kids to leave the city with so many games shown on TV these days. The world is smaller. Yet the Illini are working hard to keep the stars local.

Burgess is impressed with the Illini recruiting, considering the recent on-court performance.

“You landed Ayo, Miller, Curbelo and (Kofi) Cockburn, and you really didn’t have a ton to sell on the court,’’ he said. “It was mostly hope you were selling, and (Brad) Underwood’s success at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, how they fit into the system and based on relationships. If you can go out and win 20 and get to the NCAA Tournament after finishing in the top half of the Big Ten, which are all attainable goals, then it’s even more juice you have to sell recruits moving forward.’’

Recruiting is momentum, or they call it juice these days.