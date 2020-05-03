News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-03 17:49:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois gets commitment from three-star athlete Prince Green

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois picked up a commitment on Sunday from three-star athlete Prince Green from Griffin (GA) in the Atlanta metro area. Green announced his commitment on Twitter.

Green is the second commitment for Illinois in the class of 2021, joining three-star quarterback Samari Collier.

Orange and Blue News spoke with the newest addition to the Fighting Illini class of 2021 to get the lowdown on his commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}