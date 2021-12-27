Illinois game vs. Florida A&M canceled

Champaign, ILL.– The Illinois men's basketball home game vs. Florida A&M on Wednesday (Dec. 29) has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Single game ticket holders for the Florida A&M game who purchased tickets directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be contacted about refund information after January 5, when UIUC business operations return to normal hours from the holiday break.

Illinois basketball season ticket holders, including those seated in premium areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.

Those who purchased single game tickets from a third party (StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid, or other similar companies) will need to reach out to those companies directly.

The next scheduled game for Illinois is Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota.