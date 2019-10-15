Illinois freshman Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk ready to return to the court
Champaign - Freshman forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is still looking for his taste of home. He’s scoured Champaign-Urbana, searching for a light, fluffy Belgium waffle that with a single bite, wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news