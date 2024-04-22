The 6-foof-7 junior becomes the fourth member of the 2023-24 team that reached the Elite 8 to announce his intentions to transfer out of the program.

The Illinois roster continue is overhaul on Monday as wing-forward Luke Goode entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Known as a knock-down long range shooter, Goode ranked first on the team this year in 3-point percentage (.389) and second in 3-pointers made behind All-American Terrence Shannon Jr.. Averaging 20 minutes per game off the bench, Goode scored 5.7 points per game and was in double figures on six occasions.

Speculation about Goode's future at Illinois began at the end of the regular season when he participated in Senior Nigh activities at State Farm Center. He presumably is seeking a bigger role elsewhere as the Illini seek out some big names on the wing in the portal.

In jumping in the portal, Goode joins big men Dain Dainja and Amani Hansberry and guard Sencire Harris. Dainja transferred to Memphis. Hansberry and Harris followed assistant coach Chester Frazier to West Virginia.

Illinois is undergoing an extreme makeover. Currently, the only returning players from this season are junior guard / forward Ty Rodgers and sophomore guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Niccolo Moretti.

The Illini have been active in the portal, adding point guard Kylan Boswell (Arizona), wings Tre White (Louisville) and Jake Davis (Mercer), and power forward Casey Booth (Notre Dame).

With four roster spots still available, the Illini will continue to probe the portal looking for a big wing / scorer and possibly multiple big men.

Illinois landed Goode in the class of 2021 over offers from Butler, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Stanford, and Xavier. He was a four-star prospect and No. 112 in his class coming out of Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.