"I have always dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player," Hawkins tweeted. "Because of all of the support and inspiration of the wonderful people here at Illinois, I am going to continue to chase that dream by entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining my college eligibility."

In the second bit of roster news on Tuesday, Illinois junior power forward Coleman Hawkins announced his intention to enter his name into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hawkins will test the NBA waters after averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists this past season, his third season at Illinois.

A former three-star prospect and member of the Rivals150, Hawkins signed with Illinois out of Prolific Prep in Napa, California in the class of 2020. Rivals.com ranked Hawkins the No. 142 prospect in the nation.

Hawkins committed to Illinois in the summer of 2019 from a final three that also include Rutgers, and San Diego State. He started 47 games over the course of his Illinois career, including all 33 games this past season.

This year, Hawkins was third on the team in scoring and led team in rebounding and assists and was second in blocks. He has season highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds, both coming in a win over Eastern Illinois.

Some Draft analysts have Hawkins pegged for the second round. His combination of size, length, and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect for NBA GM's. Scouts will likely want to see him shoot at a higher clip from deep.