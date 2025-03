Illinois players Tre White, Kylan Boswell, and Will Riley discuss the Illini's 93-73 win over Michigan on Sunday in Ann Arbor.

White posted his second double-double of the season with a team high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Boswell scored 17 points while adding 9 rebounds. Riley registered 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting in addition to his five assists and four rebounds.