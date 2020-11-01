Orange and Blue takes a look at some top performers for the Fighting Illini on Saturday in the loss to Purdue according to Pro Football Focus. We also break down what the grades tell us about the Illinois performance, and some areas to improve.

The most encouraging aspect of the Illini's performance was how they played along the line of scrimmage. After getting pushed around against Wisconsin, the Illini bigs stepped up and played a physical game in the trenches.

PFF produces 0-100 Player Grades and a range of advanced statistics for teams and players by watching, charting and grading every player on every play at the FBS level. PFF grades every player on every play on a scale of -2 to +2 using half point increments.