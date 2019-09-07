Illinois football Pro Football Focus scores vs. UConn
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois won a non-conference road game for the first time since 2007 with a 31-23 victory at UConn. Orange and Blue News breaks down the top 5 Illinois performers on each side of the football acc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news