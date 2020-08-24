OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Transfer WR Brian Hightower immediately eligible

Hightower, a former four-star prospect out of Florida prep power IMG Academy, adds much needed punch to the Illini wide receiver corps. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

Illinois received good news from the NCAA on Monday. The waiver for transfer wide receiver Brian Hightower was approved, and the former Miami Hurricane is immediately eligible to play this season.

Hightower has two years of eligibility remaining. It's possible he could play three more seasons of college football due to the extension of scholarships by the NCAA because of the coronavirus epidemic.

In two seasons at Miami, Hightower played in 18 games and had 12 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. He announced his intention to transfer after the Hurricanes' loss in game 7 last season.

Hightower, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver from Leimert Park, Cal., played his last two seasons of high school at IMG Academy. He was a member of the Rivals250 in the class of 2018 and was ranked the No. 36 wide receiver in the nation.

Illinois needed a boost to the wide receiver corps, and Hightower provides athleticism, physicality, and experience to the group. Illinois lost former four-star prospect Ricky Smalling, who elected not to play his senior season after a serious knee injury cut short his season a year ago.

Two other transfers are awaiting an ruling from the NCAA on transfer waivers. Offensive lineman Brevyn Jones from Mississippi State, and wide receiver Khmari Thompson could both be eligible to play if the Big Ten plays in the spring as planned.

Hightolwer joins a group of former transfers that adds firepower to the offense. Top returning receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe was a transfer from USC, and tight end Luke Ford, and former Rivals100 recruit for Georgia, is now eligible to play after sitting out a transfer season last fall. Grad transfer center Blake Jersetay adds athleticism to the offensive line.