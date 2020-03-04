ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Top NFL prospects on the Illini roster
The 2020 NFL Combine is in the books. Although Illinois didn't have any players invited to the Combine, that is very likely to change over the next few years. Orange and Blue News takes an in-depth...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news