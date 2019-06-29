Illinois Fighting Illini football will very likely take a quarterback in the class of 2020, and one of the top targets on the recruiting board is Gregory Spann from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood.

Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith are looking for a quarterback in the class after the departure of MJ Rivers this off season. Spann is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Spann, who goes by the nickname "Deuce", to get the latest on his recruitment and some thoughts on the Illini.



