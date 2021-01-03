OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Tank Wright named S&C Coach

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Illinois football coach Bret Bielema announced today the addition of Tenarius “Tank” Wright as his Director of Football Strength and Conditioning. Wright comes to Illinois after serving seven seasons on strength and conditioning staffs at Arkansas and Michigan while serving as the defensive line coach at Army West Point during the 2020 season.

“Throughout my career I have witnessed the growth and development of young men in their college careers that put them on a path of success,” Bielema said. “Tank Wright was someone who stood out to me immediately in relating and motivating people to places they have never been. He captivates their hearts and mind in new ways of thinking and training to be the best them. We are excited about the balance and integrity he will lead our strength and conditioning program while also building a foundation of work ethic and demeanor to Join the Fight.”

Named one of college football’s rising stars in 2019, Wright made the move to Army after serving as the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Michigan for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, where he helped coach and mentor two first-round draft picks, two third-round draft picks and a fifth-round pick as well.

“Having the opportunity to impact young men side-by-side with Coach B at the University of Illinois is something I’m very excited about,” Wright said. “Throughout the years I’ve worked with Coach, I have seen him grow men on and off the field. His leadership, character, and ability to motivate are traits we both share. The mentality of becoming better leaders every day is something I can’t wait to start working toward with the young men on the Illinois football team. Coach Bielema and I both believe in being a leader today and becoming a better leader every day.”

Prior to his time at Michigan, Wright was the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at his alma mater Arkansas from 2014-17, where he worked on the Bielema staff for the first time.

Wright was a standout for the Razorbacks from 2008-12 as a linebacker/defensive end, posting nine quarterback sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before trying out for the Kansas City Chiefs in a rookie mini-camp and spending time with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League before ultimately returning to his alma mater as a member of the strength and conditioning staff.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Wright graduated from Arkansas in 2012 with a Bachelor’s of Science and Arts.