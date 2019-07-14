News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-14 17:29:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football recruiting: The Block I Report

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top Illinois football recruiting targets in the latest edition of the Block I Report. With just three commitments as of the middle of July, Illinois is looking ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}