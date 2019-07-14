Illinois football recruiting: The Block I Report
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top Illinois football recruiting targets in the latest edition of the Block I Report. With just three commitments as of the middle of July, Illinois is looking ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news