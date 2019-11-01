News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 23:15:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football recruiting: Strong visitor list for Rutgers game

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is set to host another impressive group of recruiting targets on Saturday, as the Illini look for their third consecutive win in a matchup with Rutgers. Wins over No. 6 Wisconsin and Purdu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}