News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 23:36:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football recruiting roundup: Saturday visitors & more

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

In the latest edition of our recruiting roundup, Orange and Blue News breaks down the visitor list for the Eastern Michigan game. We also give our thoughts on where the Illini stand with recently d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}