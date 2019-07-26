Illinois football recruiting: Four-star quarterback CJ Dixon commits
Illinois picked up one of its top commitments in the Lovie Smith era on Friday with a pledge from four-star quarterback CJ Dixon from Loganville (GA) Grayson. Dixon committed following an unofficia...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news