ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Perseverance pays off for Spirit Award winner Dre Brown
Throughout injuries, coaching changes and the ups and downs of several football seasons, former Fighting Illini football player Dre Brown has experienced just about everything that a college athlet...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news