Illinois football: News & notes from weekly press conference
Champaign - The first Monday football press conference has concluded, and media members were treated to a one-time trip to the Smith Performance Center. A tour was given, and Illinois head coach Lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news