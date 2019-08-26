News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 20:23:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football: News & notes from weekly press conference

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

Champaign - The first Monday football press conference has concluded, and media members were treated to a one-time trip to the Smith Performance Center. A tour was given, and Illinois head coach Lo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}