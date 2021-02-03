ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: National Signing Day Central
The bulk of the Illini's 2021 signing class is in the books after Illinois inked 14 high school prospects. Still, new coach Bret Bielema will sign two more high school players on Wednesday, the fir...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news