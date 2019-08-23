Smith announced his intention to transfer earlier this month, then named a final four that included Illinois, Nebraska, Florida, and Texas.

Illinois picked up a player at a position of need on Friday with a commitment from Miami-Fla. transfer Derrick Smith , a 6-foot-2 220-pound safety.

Smith was a three-star prospect out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville (Fla.) in the class of 2017. He chose Miami over offers from Kentucky, North Carolina, Purdue, USC, and numerous others.

After leaving the Hurricane program in mid-August, Smith announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. He played two full seasons at Miami, seeing action mostly on special teams. He will sit out a transfer year at Illinois and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Smith thanked head coach Lovie Smith and assistant Keynodo Hudson, a Florida native, in announcing his decision. With his combination of size and athleticism, Smith could play strong safety or outside linebacker for the Illini. He fills a major need.

Illinois lacks depth at safety behind starters Tony Adams and Sidney Brown, and they have yet to pick up a commitment from a defensive back in the class of 2020.

Smith becomes the ninth transfer on the Illinois roster, joining defensive end Oluwole Betiku junior, wide receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Trevon Sidney, linebacker Milo Eifler, offensive lineman Richie Petitbon, quarterback Brandon Peters, running back Chase Brown, and tight end Luke Ford,