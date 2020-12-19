ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Five questions on new Illini football coach Bret Bielema
The University of Illinois and UI Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema as the 26th Fighting Illini Head Football Coach. “Illinois and the Bi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news