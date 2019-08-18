News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-18 12:08:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football DL Calvin Avery has work to do, but is turning the corner

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

Urbana – The same narrative is getting tired for Illinois sophomore defensive tackle Calvin Avery, but he also knows it’s his responsibility to change it.The former Dallas Bishop Dunne star is goin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}