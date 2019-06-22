Illinois first FBS offer for Finn Schirmer
Following a campus visit to Illinois, under-the-radar athlete Finn Schirmer from Marengo (Ill.) picked up an offer from the Illini and head coach Lovie Smith.
It's the first FBS offer for Schirmer and his second DI offer overall. Orange and Blue News spoke to Schirmer about his new Big Ten offer.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news