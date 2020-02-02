News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 16:45:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois first Power 5 offer for 2022 lineman Danny McGuire

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Chicago Marist offensive lineman Danny "Deuce" McGuire figures to be one of the top in-state targets for Illinois in the class of 2022. On Saturday, McGuire took a campus visit to Illinois and walk...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}