Illinois first offer for speedy DB Tyler Strain
Illinois football is first to offer 2021 defensive back Tyler Strain from Milton (Fla.) Pace High School in the Pensacola area.
Strain talks about his first offer, what he brings to the field, and what other schools are tracking him in this update from Orange and Blue News.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news