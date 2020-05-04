News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 21:10:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois first offer for speedy DB Tyler Strain

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois football is first to offer 2021 defensive back Tyler Strain from Milton (Fla.) Pace High School in the Pensacola area.

Strain talks about his first offer, what he brings to the field, and what other schools are tracking him in this update from Orange and Blue News.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}