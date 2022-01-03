Illinois first offer for NJ athlete Zyil Powell
Illinois continues to be active recruiting the state of New Jersey, and a new 2023 offer went out on Monday to athlete Zyil Powell from Paramus Catholic in the New York City metro region. Orange an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news