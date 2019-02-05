Illinois Fighting Illini football: Top 25 for 2019 (2-5)
The Illinois Fighting Illini 2019 football season is just around the corner. Training camp opens in a few weeks, and the Illini kick off the season on August 31, 2019 vs. Akron at Memorial Stadium....
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news