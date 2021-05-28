Illinois extends an early offer to 2024 wing Jahki Howard
Illinois is getting involved early with rising sophomore Jahki Howard, extending an offer on Thursday. It was the ninth offer for the 2024 wing from Norcross, Georgia as he enters his sophomore ye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news