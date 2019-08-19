CHAMPAIGN – It’s impossible to knock the good mood out of Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood, and it’s just as hard to wipe that smile off his face. He just sees things finally falling into place for a basketball program that once was a regular on Selection Sunday. He wouldn’t let a problem with Visas for two key players or a loss to the Netherlands National B team get in the way of the feel-good heading into what might be the most important year in his tenure with the Illini. More players are signing up to join the Illini, and Underwood is still flashing a grin over shooting numbers produced during the Italian exhibition tour by Ayo Dosunmu, the Big Man on Campus these days. Sorry, Kofi. So with the fall semester just around the corner, fall conditioning in September and the start of practice likely sometime in early October, Underwood can’t wait for the season’s opening tip after setting a school record with 21 losses last winter. Perhaps in his mind, it’s time for some pay back.

Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on February 18, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Considering the opportunity to take an experienced team to for games in Europe following the NCAA allowed 10 practices on campus, plus the additions of two transfers who must sit out the season and a prep recruit committed over the weekend, Underwood showed off a growing confidence where the Illini program stands “It’s been a very productive summer,’’ Underwood said. “The trip to Italy was fantastic. Overall, we came out a better basketball team. “It’s nice to have a group of veterans back to be able to enhance and move forward you’re your teachings, then to add some pieces and not have a complete overhaul had we gone the year before. The timing was perfect.’’ Players like Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones were able to blossom in those hot, stuffy gyms in Italy, where the Illini were 3-1 against a mixture of competition. The loss came in the fourth game in five days, Underwood said, in part because of having only seven scholarship players on the bench. Of course, he mentioned this with that smile on his face, so nothing is bothering him these days. The improvement from last season started at the top with Dosunmu, who showed off an improved shooting accuracy from the extended three-point line that goes into effect this fall. There’s no argument. From a talent and leadership standpoint, this is Ayo’s team. The Illini go as Ayo goes, so it’s good for the Illini-heads to see him putting up some big numbers. “If you want to look at the numbers, you can start with Ayo,’’ Underwood said. “You can see the hard work is paying off for him with his shooting. It was close to 60 percent from the field and his three-point shooting was way up to the mid-40s. That’s due to a lot of work.’’ The Illini ranked a respectable seventh in the Big Ten last season in three-point shooting. With the new line pushed back to 22 feet, 1 ¾ inches, Illinois could use a bigger threat outside to create more room to maneuver for Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn.

We don’t want to outscore people. We want to stop people. — Brad Underwood