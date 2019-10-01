Illinois basketball tracking four-star big man Saba Gigiberia
Illinois is one of several schools keeping tabs on Rivals150 center Saba Gigiberia from Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. Orange and Blue News spoke to the four-star big man from the Republic of Georgia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news