Illinois basketball: Tevian Jones back in action versus Terps
Champaign, Ill. - Illinois head coach Brad Underwood revealed, Friday, Tevian Jones will “suit up” for the first time this season against No. 3 Maryland on the road. Jones had been previously suspe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news