The Illini recently got a commitment from Division III transfer Austin Hutcherson, but they aren’t done there. Last Friday Orange and Blue News first talked about upcoming visitor Jacob Grandison , and he will take his official visit to Champaign this weekend.

The 6-foot-6 transfer from Holy Cross shot 37 percent from 3-point range, but he is more than just a shooter. He averaged 3 assists per game on the wing and 5 rebounds, while scoring 13.9 points per game. He is a versatile player that can play multiple positions for the Illini on the perimeter and would provide a veteran presence and depth at the wing position for the Illini.

If Grandison commits to Illinois, as expected, he would sit out the coming season and then have two years to play. Brad Underwood likes versatile players that can pass handle and shoot it, with length on the defensive end of the floor. Grandison would also have a year to learn the system.

As we have seen, freshmen that aren’t elite will have a learning curve and with this player you get a veteran that has played college basketball and will come in and hit the ground running in 2020-21. Also, don’t discount the impact player like Grandison and Hutcherson can have as practice players for the coming season.