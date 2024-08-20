PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1RRTY5SkU0SDRZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVFFNjlKRTRINFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1RRTY5SkU0SDRZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Illinois basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2024-25

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

CHAMPAIGN - On Tuesday, Illinois released its full non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 basketball season. One of the most challenging schedules of the Brad Underwood era, the schedule features three marquee opponents on a national stage.

Illinois is coming off one of its best seasons in school history when it won the Big Ten Tournament, advanced to the Elite 8, and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the final AP poll.

The Illini tip off the 2024-25 campaign with a three game home stand, beginning with a matchup against nearby Eastern Illinois on November 4.

Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at TD Garden on March 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at TD Garden on March 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Advertisement

The Fighting Illini tip off the 2024-25 season on Nov. 4, hosting Eastern Illinois on opening night for the third year in a row.

That begins a three-game homestand followed by SIU-Edwardsville on Friday, Nov. 8, and wrapping up on Nov. 13 with Oakland visiting Champaign for a second straight season. The Golden Grizzlies upset Kentucky in the first round of last year's NCAA Tournament.

Illinois travels to Birmingham a week later for one of its many marquee non-conference tilts, facing 2024 Final Four participant Alabama on Nov. 20 in the C.M. Newton Classic.

The Illini return to Champaign for two games in three days, hosting Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday, Nov. 23, followed by Arkansas-Little Rock on Nov. 25.

The Thanksgiving Day Showdown featuring Illinois and Arkansas in Kansas City is set for Nov. 28 and will be televised on CBS at 3 p.m. CT following the NFL match-up between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Illinois welcomes Tennessee to State Farm Center on Saturday, Dec. 14. The Volunteers, like the Illini, are coming off an Elite Eight appearance. This is a return game from last year's meeting in Knoxville.

The Illini are in St. Louis on Dec. 22, battling Missouri in the annual McBride Homes Braggin' Rights game. Illinois looks to retain the Braggin' Rights trophy following last year's 97-73 victory over the Tigers. Mizzou marks the fourth SEC opponent Illinois faces in non-conference play.

Illinois closes out the calendar year at home against Chicago State on Dec. 29.

The Illini's final non-league game occurs during the heart of Big Ten play, as Illinois heads to New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 22 to take on Duke in the SentinelOne Classic on FOX. The Blue Devils are also coming off a trip to the Elite Eight.

Illinois' Big Ten home schedule includes the following 10 teams: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

The Illini will make league road trips, meanwhile, to Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington and Wisconsin. The full conference schedule will be released at a later date.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lsbGlub2lzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9pbGxpbm9pcy1iYXNrZXRiYWxsLXJlbGVhc2VzLW5vbi1jb25m ZXJlbmNlLXNjaGVkdWxlLWZvci0yMDI0LTI1IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpbGxpbm9pcy5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmlsbGlub2lzLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtcmVsZWFzZXMt bm9uLWNvbmZlcmVuY2Utc2NoZWR1bGUtZm9yLTIwMjQtMjUmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzEwMSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=